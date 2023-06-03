Pitcairn Co. Acquires New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after buying an additional 2,789,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,964,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,713,000 after buying an additional 176,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KHC opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

