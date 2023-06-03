Pitcairn Co. Acquires Shares of 29,237 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 173,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 7.8 %

HBI stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HBI. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

