Pitcairn Co. Buys New Shares in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,218.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading

