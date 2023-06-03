Pitcairn Co. Takes $208,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $171,508.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $477,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.