Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of VFC opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

