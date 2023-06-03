Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 5%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) fell 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.24. 804,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,632,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
