Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 5%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) fell 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.24. 804,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,632,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

