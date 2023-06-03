Polymath Tops One Day Trading Volume of $295,067.82 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Polymath has a market cap of $124.59 million and $295,067.82 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00356694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13648387 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $327,991.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

