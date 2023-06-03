Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,781,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,382 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.72% of Post worth $251,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Post by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Post by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.30. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $98.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.