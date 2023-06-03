PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at PPL

PPL Stock Performance

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

