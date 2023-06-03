Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Sells £22,550 in Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £22,550 ($27,867.03).
Michael Patrick O’Shea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 27th, Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 200,402 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.10), for a total value of £178,357.78 ($220,412.48).
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 19,926 shares of Premier Miton Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25), for a total value of £20,125.26 ($24,870.56).
Premier Miton Group Price Performance
Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.04) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,408.33 and a beta of 1.18. Premier Miton Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Premier Miton Group Cuts Dividend
Premier Miton Group Company Profile
Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.
