Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $60.02 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

