Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $34.25 on Friday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $35.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.