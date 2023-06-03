PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

