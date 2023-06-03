Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Raised by Analyst

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.06 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $253.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

