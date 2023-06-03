Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Rockwell Medical in a report released on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.33%. The company had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RMTI stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 113.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,785 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

