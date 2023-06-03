Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

ENB stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after buying an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after buying an additional 5,396,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

