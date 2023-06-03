Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,713,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,449,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.21.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $422.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.