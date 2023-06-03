Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Timken stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

