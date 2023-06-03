Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $126,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,652,000 after buying an additional 1,653,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 288,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 261,564 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $27,163,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Trading Up 3.5 %

RJF opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

