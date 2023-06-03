Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $126,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Raymond James by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

