Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $129,000 Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 267.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

