Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after buying an additional 234,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 678,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $113.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $113.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.