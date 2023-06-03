Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 582,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

