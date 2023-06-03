Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IP shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.