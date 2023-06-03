Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 242,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ventas by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,972,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,846,000 after buying an additional 569,772 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Ventas by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ventas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ventas by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,782,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Ventas Stock Up 4.0 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $45.29 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -251.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.