Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

DELL stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

