Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,804 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

NYSE:TRP opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

