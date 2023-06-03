Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $26.02 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $864.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

