Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Stake Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 234.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.29% of Radiant Logistics worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 73.7% in the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,584,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 61.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 775,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 53,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of RLGT opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $306.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RLGT shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

