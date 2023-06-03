Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.52.

RRC opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,622,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

