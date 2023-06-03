Raymond James Comments on Integra Resources Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11).

ITR has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.35 price target on Integra Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$1.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.83. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$3.75.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

