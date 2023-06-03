Raymond James Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $50.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DELL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

