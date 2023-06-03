Raymond James Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $50.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DELL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.81.
Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies
In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
