Raymond James Upgrades Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) to “Outperform”

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.95.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.20 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.