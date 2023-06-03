Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,731,000 after purchasing an additional 312,187 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

