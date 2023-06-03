Ribbon Finance Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $54.28 million and $201,749.82 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

