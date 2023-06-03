Ric Lewis Purchases 1,428 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £3,284.40 ($4,058.82).
Legal & General Group Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 236 ($2.92) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 247.79. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.90 ($3.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54.
Legal & General Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,277.78%.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
