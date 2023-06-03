Ric Lewis Purchases 1,428 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £3,284.40 ($4,058.82).

Legal & General Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 236 ($2.92) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 237.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 247.79. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.90 ($3.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,277.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Legal & General Group

A number of research analysts recently commented on LGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.39) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.14) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.52) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.91) to GBX 390 ($4.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 322.14 ($3.98).

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.