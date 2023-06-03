Richard Holmes Sells 10,000 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Richard Holmes sold 10,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.11), for a total value of £89,900 ($111,097.38).

Lok’nStore Group Price Performance

Shares of LOK stock opened at GBX 890 ($11.00) on Friday. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 674 ($8.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,060 ($13.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £267.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,869.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 835.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 897.82.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Lok’nStore Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lok’nStore Group’s payout ratio is 7,826.09%.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Featured Articles

