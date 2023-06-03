Robert W. Baird Lowers PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $32.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.30.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PagerDuty stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $62,543.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,700. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PagerDuty by 666.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 154.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 143,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading

