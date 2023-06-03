Rollins Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,050 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,170% compared to the typical daily volume of 185 put options.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Rollins by 0.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Rollins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

