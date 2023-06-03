Ross Stores, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

ROST opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.35.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,236,004. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

