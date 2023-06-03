Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCLGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $92.00. The company traded as high as $81.96 and last traded at $81.62, with a volume of 687935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.97.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,589,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $100,326,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.