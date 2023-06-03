Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading 12.5% Higher

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Rating) was up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 396,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 170,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$112.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RMLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

