Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock Holdings Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

RHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

