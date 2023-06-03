Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $223.38, but opened at $208.22. Salesforce shares last traded at $211.09, with a volume of 5,824,909 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $208.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,014.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

