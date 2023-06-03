Samsara Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,436 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 152% compared to the typical volume of 2,558 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Samsara stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,549,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $66,713.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,170,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,314,254 shares of company stock valued at $102,000,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 14.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

