Sang Young Lee Acquires 900 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 900 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,292,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Sang Young Lee acquired 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $13,540.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Sang Young Lee acquired 2,353 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $30,824.30.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sang Young Lee acquired 2,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Sang Young Lee acquired 7,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $93,520.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Sang Young Lee acquired 600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $10,980.00.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $217.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. Equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

