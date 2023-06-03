Sara Weller Acquires 5,000 Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) insider Sara Weller acquired 5,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £7,300 ($9,021.26).
BT Group – CLASS A Stock Performance
Shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 143.65 ($1.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53. The stock has a market cap of £14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.37. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 110.55 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 196.60 ($2.43).
