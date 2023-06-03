Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of NetScout Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 228.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,443.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

