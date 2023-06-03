Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 1,661 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after buying an additional 1,970,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after buying an additional 487,408 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,002,000 after acquiring an additional 421,509 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.5 %

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Shares of APO opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.