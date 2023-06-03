Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after acquiring an additional 304,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,138,000 after buying an additional 193,465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after acquiring an additional 97,795 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W. P. Carey Stock Up 2.0 %

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.66%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.